Bank of England sees broader UK recovery, eyes sterling

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economic recovery is broadening but has some way to go before it is sustainable, Bank of England policymakers concluded at their March 5-6 meeting, minutes showed on Wednesday.

The nine officials on the Monetary Policy Committee again noted the further strength in sterling - but did not directly express concern - and differed over how much slack there is in Britain’s labor market.

“There were initial signs that the anticipated broadening from household to business spending might have already begun. Even so, there remained some way to go to ensure that the recovery was both balance and sustainable,” the minutes said.

Sterling strengthened by 1.5 percent in the month running up to the March MPC meeting, hitting its highest in several years, though it has since weakened to its lowest against the euro since the start of 2014.

The BoE said that its market contacts suggested that this was due to Britain’s improved growth outlook compared to other countries, as well as tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Overall it said the market impact of the Ukraine tensions was smaller than might have been expected, but it said sterling could strengthen further if Britain’s growth prospects improved or those elsewhere in the world weakened.

Stronger sterling would tend to reduce inflation in Britain, it added, but the scale of the impact was hard to judge as the MPC expected companies to use some of the lower cost of imports to increase profit margins.

Some MPC members have expressed greater concern about sterling’s impact on exports in separate public comments.

Deputy governor Charlie Bean said last week that the BoE could keep interest rates lower for longer if sterling strengthens much more, adding that its current level was “fine”.

And Monetary Policy Committee member Ian McCafferty said in an interview with Reuters last month that further strength in sterling would be a worry.

The MPC were also unsure on how much scope Britain’s economy had to grow without generating inflation. Unemployment rose in the fourth quarter of 2013 and much of the gain in employment had been in the self-employment sector - suggesting there could be more untapped capacity.

But many young people who gained jobs were in low-productivity jobs, reducing the apparent degree of capacity in the labor market.

“Members of the committee attached different weights to the pieces of evidence regarding the degree of spare capacity in the labor market,” the minutes said.

The minutes noted no other differences among the MPC members, who voted unanimously to keep interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent.

Financial markets have pointed to spring 2015 as a potential time for the first rate hike.

Output is still just below its peak in the first quarter of 2008 - a much weaker recovery from the financial crisis than in most other big advanced economies. The BoE is concerned that low productivity may limit Britain’s ability to catch up without generating higher inflation in the medium term.