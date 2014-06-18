BoE says surprised that markets saw low chance of 2014 rate hike

Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England policymakers were surprised earlier this month that markets had not priced in a higher chance of an interest rate rise this year, minutes of their June meeting showed on Wednesday.

BoE Governor Mark Carney shocked markets last week when he said a rise in interest rates could come sooner than markets had been expecting, in comments that pushed sterling up toward a five-year high against the dollar.

That prompted traders to bring forward bets on when rates would rise to December of this year from around March 2015, though most economists think the first rate rise will be a few months later.

The minutes from the June 4-5 meeting showed that Carney’s view on market rate expectations was shared more widely on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee.

Members were concerned that markets had underestimated the chance of stronger-than-expected growth in the second half of 2014 eating up spare capacity in the economy.

“In that context, the relatively low probability attached to a Bank Rate increase this year implied by some financial market prices was somewhat surprising,” the minutes said.

Sterling inched lower on Wednesday and short-dated gilt yields fell as investors digested the minutes, with strategists saying they offered no clear advance on earlier comments from BoE policymakers.

All members of the MPC voted to keep interest rates on hold at a record-low 0.5 percent. But as seen in May, some MPC members said the case for a rate rise was becoming more balanced.

“Assessing how the interest rate landscape may unfold remains uncertain,” said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

“Further indications of a rapid tightening in labor market conditions could be a deciding factor over the rest of this year, with some of the more hawkish members of the MPC beginning to press for rate hikes relatively quickly.”

Martin Weale, known as one of the most hawkish members of the MPC, said on Tuesday that the amount of slack in the labor market may be smaller than the BoE forecast last month. This could cause unemployment to fall faster than the BoE currently forecast, putting upward pressure on wages and requiring tighter monetary policy, he said. GRADUAL HIKES

After the minutes and Weale’s speech, the Confederation of British Industry said it was important that the central bank signal clearly when it would raise interest rates.

The minutes showed that the MPC still expected that rate rises, when they came, would be gradual and to a level well below their pre-crisis average.

The BoE said its staff maintained their forecast for 0.9 percent economic growth during the current quarter, and now saw upside risks to their forecast of 0.7 percent for the third quarter of 2014, due to strong survey data.

There were signs of a slowdown in housing market activity, but it was unclear if this was a temporary effect due to lenders getting accustomed to new mortgage rules, or if the rules and other factors were having a longer-term effect.

The MPC said that low interest rates created risks to financial stability from the housing market, but that these were best addressed by the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee in the first instance.

The FPC is due to publish recommendations next week.

Some economists had speculated that at least one policymaker might have voted for a rate rise, after the sharp change in tone from BoE Governor Mark Carney last week.

But Britain does not face immediate inflation pressures, with the headline rate of consumer price inflation dropping to a 4-1/2 year low of 1.5 percent in May and wage growth even slower.

The MPC minutes said one explanation of the persistent weakness of wage growth could be that the economy has more slack in it than previously thought.

Most members of the MPC continued to think that the amount of slack was equivalent to 1-1.5 percent of economic output, but said this estimate was uncertain.

Carney has also previously noted that the economy faced headwinds from high indebtedness, a strong currency and weak export markets, and some analysts think markets have overestimated the chance of an early rate move.