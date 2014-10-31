FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays confident it will exceed BoE's leverage ratio demand
October 31, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays confident it will exceed BoE's leverage ratio demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said it was “very confident” it would exceed new leverage ratio requirements set out by the Bank of England on Friday, under the bank’s existing plans to generate capital.

The Bank of England said the amount of capital British lenders must hold relative to their exposure to loans - could rise to up to 4.95 percent from 2019. However, banks are more likely to be set a requirement closer to 4 percent.

Barclays’ leverage ratio currently stands at 3.5 percent - the lowest of Britain’s biggest banks.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

