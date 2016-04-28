Bank of England's Carney sees 'very short term' slowdown in UK economy: Stockport Express

Bank of England Mark Carney attends U.S. President Barrack Obama's Town Hall meeting at Lindley Hall in London, Britain, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy appears to be slowing because of June’s European Union membership referendum but this is likely a “very short term” slowdown, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Carney said the economy was performing “pretty well” and that he expected wage growth to improve over time.

“In the very short term the economy appears to be slowing, probably related to issues around the referendum,” Carney told the Stockport Express, a newspaper based in northwest England.

He reiterated that risks around the EU referendum were the biggest faced by the British economy, and that interest rates would be likely to rise modestly and gradually in future.