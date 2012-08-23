Wealthy Britons benefit most from BoE bond buys

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England opened itself up to fresh criticism on Thursday over the impact on ordinary Britons of its bond purchases, publishing a report that suggested the main winners from the stimulus scheme were the country’s richest citizens.

The central bank had been under fire from some politicians, the pension fund industry and lobby groups who say buying government bonds has hurt pensioners’ and savers’ incomes because it pushed down interest rates.

In a report ordered by an influential committee of lawmakers, the BoE said the losses to pensioners and savers from lower interest rates were largely cancelled out by rises in the value of share and bond portfolios as a result of asset purchases.

“When considering these distributional impacts it is important to remember that without the asset purchases, most people in the United Kingdom would have been worse off,” the central bank said in its report.

“Unemployment would have been higher. More companies would have gone out of business,” it said. “That would have had a detrimental impact on savers and pensioners along with every other group in our society.”

WEALTH EFFECT

But the report also indicated that the biggest winners from the 600 billion pound ($948 billion) increase in household wealth which the BoE said was caused by its 325 billion pounds of gilt purchases up to May were the richest 5 percent, who own 40 percent of households’ financial assets.

Barclays economist Chris Crowe said that the findings could increase political resistance to more quantitative easing, which to date has been relatively muted in Britain compared with the United States.

“By confirming that the positive wealth effects of QE are likely to have been skewed towards the better-off, the paper risks providing additional ammunition to the policy’s critics,” Crowe said.

“Apart from any distributional considerations, the fact that these (wealthier) consumers are likely to have lower marginal propensities to consume out of any capital gains will have tended to blunt QE’s effectiveness.”

The BoE argues that the direct wealth effect of quantitative easing is only one side of its benefits, and another key area is its role in lifting economic output and curtailing rises in unemployment, which is a bigger risk for poorer Britons.

The central bank said its 325 billion pounds of QE had benefited each individual’s income by 500-800 pounds, based on an earlier estimate that 200 billion pounds of QE had lifted GDP by 1.5-2.0 percent.

It launched another round of quantitative easing in July, planning to buy 50 billion pounds of assets until November.

Savers had been hit mostly through the cut in interest rates to a record low of 0.5 percent since March 2009 rather than though quantitative easing, which affects longer-term interest rates more than deposit rates, it said.

QE’s impact on pensions depended on the type of scheme and how well it was funded.

In most cases, the drop in interest rates and resulting costlier annuities were balanced by the rise in bond and equity prices that increased the value of the pension fund.

Pension schemes that were already in substantial deficit before the financial crisis are likely to have seen those deficits increased, the central bank said.

But some critics of the BoE remained unconvinced, including Ros Altmann from Saga, a financial services company that targets those aged over 50.

“Buying gilts and artificially driving down gilt yields ... is causing significant economic damage, is permanently impoverishing pensioners, is pushing up inflation and damaging consumer spending,” she said.