BoE's King confident U.S. avoids full effect of fiscal cliff
December 10, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

BoE's King confident U.S. avoids full effect of fiscal cliff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King attends the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in the City of London November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said he has great confidence that the United States will avoid fully triggering the “fiscal cliff”, a series of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts due to come into force starting January 2013.

“We have great confidence ... that the United States will find a way, if not of avoiding going over the cliff, then hanging on by the finger-tips” on the other side, he said at The Economic Club of New York.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

