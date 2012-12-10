BoE's King confident U.S. avoids full effect of fiscal cliff

Britain's Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King attends the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in the City of London November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said he has great confidence that the United States will avoid fully triggering the “fiscal cliff”, a series of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts due to come into force starting January 2013.

“We have great confidence ... that the United States will find a way, if not of avoiding going over the cliff, then hanging on by the finger-tips” on the other side, he said at The Economic Club of New York.