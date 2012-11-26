FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mervyn King says Carney an outstanding successor
#Business News
November 26, 2012 / 4:18 PM / 5 years ago

Mervyn King says Carney an outstanding successor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Outgoing Bank of England Governor Mervyn King praised the choice of Canada’s central bank chief Mark Carney as his successor on Monday.

“He represents a new generation of leadership for the Bank of England, and is an outstanding choice to succeed me,” King said in a statement.

“Since Mark became Governor of the Bank of Canada, I have worked closely with him and admired his contributions to the world of central banking, in which he is widely respected.”

Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
