FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Bank of England chief King to lecture at New York University
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 22, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-Bank of England chief King to lecture at New York University

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King addresses the audience of the 'Lord Mayor's Dinner to the Bankers and Merchants of the City of London' at the Mansion House in London June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/POOL

LONDON (Reuters) - Mervyn King, the former head of the Bank of England, will give lectures at New York University’s Stern School of Business and School of Law as a visiting professor later this year, the NYU said on Monday.

Cambridge- and Harvard-educated King stepped down at the end of June after 10 years as BoE governor.

An academic before he joined Britain’s central bank in 1990, King played a role in coordinating the global response to the financial crisis.

“His more than two decades of experience at the Bank of England, encompassing his leadership through the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath, will be a rich source of insight for the entire Stern community,” said Peter Henry, dean of NYU Stern School of Business.

King’s September-to-December stint in New York will see him swap continents with his successor Mark Carney, who moved from Canada to take up the reins of the Bank of England on July 1.

Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.