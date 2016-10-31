UK PM May's spokeswoman declines to comment on talks with Carney

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman on Monday declined to comment on the contents of a meeting with Bank of England Central Bank Governor Mark Carney.

"This was a scheduled, planned meeting that had been in the diary for a while," the spokeswoman told reporters. "I'm not going to go into the details of the discussions."

The meeting took place amid speculation over whether Carney would extend his term at the bank beyond 2018. The spokeswoman earlier said May backed Carney to extend his stay.