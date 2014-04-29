FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's McCafferty warns of risks of delaying first rate hike
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
April 29, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BoE's McCafferty warns of risks of delaying first rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ian McCafferty, Monetary Policy Committee member of the Bank of England speaks during a Reuters interview at the Bank of England in London February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England must not start raising interest rates too late if it is to carry out its plan to raise rates only at a gradual pace, a member of its policymaking committee said.

Ian McCafferty said the need for a first rate hike might appear less pressing because the BoE believes the “neutral” interest rate is materially lower than before the crisis.

“On the other hand, a gradual trajectory for rates can be ensured only if the first rate rise is not held back, such that we start the normalization process before the economy reaches effective capacity constraints, so that inflation expectations and pressures are kept well in check,” he said.

McCafferty’s comments were made on April 1 at a speech which was closed to media. They were given to media on Tuesday.

Writing by William Schomberg,; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.