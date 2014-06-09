FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's McCafferty says rate hike decision now more balanced
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 9, 2014 / 4:32 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of England's McCafferty says rate hike decision now more balanced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ian McCafferty, Monetary Policy Committee member of the Bank of England speaks during a Reuters interview at the Bank of England in London February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - The case for the Bank of England to raise interest rates is becoming more balanced, though there is still scope for the economy to grow further before rates go up, BoE policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Monday.

A minority of BoE policymakers - who were not named - said in May’s policy minutes that the case for a rate rise was strengthening, and McCafferty said in a radio interview that he believed this was the case too.

“A year ago with the economy flat on its back, it (was) a very easy decision to make as to quite what the appropriate level of interest rates is,” he told London radio station LBC.

“After a year of relatively strong growth, in which we have seen a sharp fall in unemployment, and some very modest improvement now in nominal pay scales ... then you have to say that the decision becomes more balanced,” he added.

Reporting by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.