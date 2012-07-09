FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Posen sees big effect on UK growth from budget cuts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2012 / 6:28 PM / 5 years ago

BoE's Posen sees big effect on UK growth from budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHATHAM, England (Reuters) - British government spending cuts appear to have had a bigger effect on the economy than some Bank of England officials had expected, BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday.

“The big thing is, when your government is cutting its budget deficit it tends to drag down consumption,” Posen said at a seminar hosted by the University of Greenwich in Chatham, southeast England.

Members of the BoE’s 9-member Monetary Policy Committee had debated the size of spending cuts’ impact on demand, Posen said, adding that he had argued for a larger impact, or ‘multiplier’.

“It turns out the multiplier is big,” he said.

Britain’s Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition committed to largely eliminating the country’s large budget deficit over five years when it came to power in 2010. This deadline has since been pushed back another two years. (Reporting by David Milliken and Sophie Kirby; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.