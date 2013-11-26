FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS reports 'deeply troubling': Bank of England's Carney
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 26, 2013 / 12:09 PM / 4 years ago

RBS reports 'deeply troubling': Bank of England's Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stand near a branch of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in London November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he was concerned by reports that Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) mistreated small businesses and said they needed to be investigated fully.

“Certainly we take the view that the behaviors documented in the reports ... are both deeply troubling and extremely serious,” Carney told lawmakers.

He said Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, which is not part of the BoE, was investigating the case which had “to be tracked down to the full extent of the law.”

Carney said the pressure on British banks to rebuild their capital levels was no excuse for “predatory restructuring” of small firms, but the scale of the problem did not appear to be big enough to impact Britain’s overall economy.

Reporting by David Milliken and UK bureau, writing by William Schomberg; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.