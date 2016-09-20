FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of England's Saunders sees more scope to loosen policy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2016 / 5:56 PM / a year ago

Bank of England's Saunders sees more scope to loosen policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - New Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said in an interview published on Tuesday that the central bank still had scope to boost the economy further if needed, but had to be alert to adverse side-effects from loose monetary policy.

"If we thought the adverse side effects of monetary policy easing outweighed the potential boost, then our willingness to use the tool of easing, even in a time the economy was sluggish, would be much less," he told the Financial Times.

"I do not think we are at that tipping point, but that is something we have to be constantly on the alert for," he added.

In extracts from the interview published earlier on Tuesday, Saunders said he expected the economy would slow less than most analysts had forecast, and that higher unemployment was one possible trigger for him to back a rate rise.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.