Bank of England's Shafik adds voice to unease over market's rate view
February 23, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England's Shafik adds voice to unease over market's rate view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of England Markets & Banking Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik listens during a panel discussion at the Bank of England's Open Forum 2015 conference on financial regulation, in London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik became the third policymaker in the space of a week to warn that interest rates might rise sooner than financial markets imply.

Shafik said it was more likely than not that the next move in interest rates will be up, even if unclear prospects for wage growth makes the timing uncertain.

“Once that uncertainty has dissipated, I would expect the economy to warrant a path for Bank Rate that increases more quickly than that implied by the market yield curve used to condition in the February Inflation Report forecast,” Shafik wrote in an annual report to lawmakers.

Last week, her colleagues Jon Cunliffe and Martin Weale also commented on market expectations, which suggest the BoE will wait until 2019 before raising interest rates from their record low levels.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

