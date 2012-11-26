FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne hopes Tucker stays at Bank of England
November 26, 2012 / 4:18 PM / 5 years ago

UK's Osborne hopes Tucker stays at Bank of England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Monday he hoped Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker would continue to work for the central bank after missing out on the job to replace outgoing Governor Mervyn King.

“Paul Tucker has been an excellent deputy governor and I hope he continues to do the excellent job he does at the Bank of England,” Osborne told parliament, having just announced Bank of Canada chief Mark Carney as King’s surprise replacement.

Reporting by Matt Falloon and David Milliken; editing by Steve Addison

