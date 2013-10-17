FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Tucker warns of risks from non-banks: FT
October 17, 2013 / 5:38 PM / 4 years ago

BoE's Tucker warns of risks from non-banks: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, Paul Tucker, is seen addressing the International Association of Deposit Insurers Annual Conference in London in this October 25, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Securities regulators in Britain and elsewhere need to do a better job of regulating hedge funds and so-called shadow banks, Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker said in an interview published on Thursday.

“I think securities regulators around the world just need to up their game on their oversight of non-banks; this is not just a point about this country but it is relevant to this country,” Tucker told the Financial Times.

Tucker - who steps down at the end of this week - drew a parallel between the low interest rates after the dotcom crash, which fuelled risk-taking which culminated in the 2008 financial crisis, and the current environment of low interest rates.

He did not see any particular risks from finance minister George Osborne’s proposal that Chinese banks operating in London be primarily supervised from China, so long as they stuck to simple products aimed at the wholesale market.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

