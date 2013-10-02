FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wages in Britain should start rising: BoE's Fisher
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 2, 2013 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

Wages in Britain should start rising: BoE's Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men work on the production line at the London Taxi Company in Coventry, central England, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

(Reuters) - Real wages in Britain should start rising, Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said in an interview with a local newspaper on Wednesday.

"Inflation is coming down and wages should be capable of going up, as long as they are justified by what individual firms are doing," Fisher told the Mirror. (r.reuters.com/wat53v)

Fisher also sounded unconcerned about a recovery in prices in the UK’s housing market.

“Lots of previous credit cycles have involved some sort of boom and bubble and bust in the housing market, but there is not much sign of that at the moment,” he was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore and William Schomberg in London; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.