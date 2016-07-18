FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

BoE should be wary that rate cuts don't lead to tighter policy: Weale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England has to be very careful not to cut interest rates in a way that inadvertently ends up tightening monetary policy, rate-setter Martin Weale said on Monday.

BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Weale also repeated his view that quantitative easing had been effective in the past, but might be less effective now that interest rates are so low.

He said the Bank of England was "exploring" the question of how low interest rates can go, but cited Switzerland as an example of where very low interest rates led to unforeseen consequences, with mortgage rates rising.

Weale, who steps down after next month's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, was answering questions after a speech hosted by the Resolution Foundation in London.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken

