FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney says welcomes China's widening of yuan trading band
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
March 18, 2014 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

BoE's Carney says welcomes China's widening of yuan trading band

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that he welcomed the decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to double the currency’s trading band as part of its commitment to let markets play a greater role in the economy.

“We welcome the move by the PBOC. We welcome all measures that have been taken, will be taken, to further the internationalization of the renminbi,” Carney told a news conference after a speech outlining a major reorganization at the BoE.

“We are working closely with the PBOC, the Treasury, others in order to develop an offshore market in renminbi here in London,” he said.

On Saturday, the People’s Bank of China doubled the yuan’s daily trading range, so that it can now rise or fall 2 percent around the daily mid-point rate.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.