Osborne says data show UK back on track to meet borrowing goals

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is back on track to meet its full-year budget deficit reduction targets, after public finances data showed the largest surplus in seven years in January, finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.
“Today we learn that January saw the largest monthly surplus in the public finances since the crisis, putting us on track to meet our borrowing forecasts and halve the deficit as a share of GDP this year,” Osborne said in a statement.
