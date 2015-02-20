FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Osborne says data show UK back on track to meet borrowing goals
February 20, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Osborne says data show UK back on track to meet borrowing goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is back on track to meet its full-year budget deficit reduction targets, after public finances data showed the largest surplus in seven years in January, finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

“Today we learn that January saw the largest monthly surplus in the public finances since the crisis, putting us on track to meet our borrowing forecasts and halve the deficit as a share of GDP this year,” Osborne said in a statement.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kevin Liffey

