Seriously ill boy taken from UK hospital found in Spain: police
August 31, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Seriously ill boy taken from UK hospital found in Spain: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A seriously ill child taken from a British hospital earlier this week by his parents, whose disappearance caused a major hunt amid fears his life could be at risk, was found in the south of Spain on Saturday, British and Spanish police said.

Five-year-old Ashya King, who is suffering from a brain tumor, and his parents were located in a hotel near the city of Malaga, Spanish police said in a statement on Twitter, adding that he had been transferred to hospital and his parents had been arrested.

The boy was removed from Southampton General Hospital in southern England by his mother, Naghemeh, and father, Brett, on Thursday afternoon, sparking a wide appeal across several countries to find the child as fears grew he would not receive the medical treatment he needed.

The family, including Ashya King and his six siblings, had been seen arriving by a ferry in Cherbourg in France. Interpol had issued a global alert to find the missing child.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
