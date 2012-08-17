FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Moors murderer Brady reveals victim's location: reports
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 17, 2012 / 2:07 AM / in 5 years

Britain's Moors murderer Brady reveals victim's location: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Undated file photo of convicted child murderer Ian Brady. HP/JP

LONDON (Reuters) - One of Britain’s infamous Moors Murderers, Ian Brady, has revealed information about where one of his young victims is buried, British media reported on Friday.

Brady disclosed the whereabouts of 12-year-old Keith Bennett, the only body never found, to a long-term visitor to the psychiatric hospital where he is serving his life sentence, reports said.

A 49-year-old woman had been arrested in South Wales on suspicion of preventing the burial of a body without lawful exercise, according to reports, citing police. The reports did not specify whether the woman and the visitor at the hospital were the same person.

Brady and his accomplice Myra Hindley are known as the Moors Murderers for murdering five children between 1963 and 1965.

File photo of child killer Myra Hindley. PS

They kidnapped, sexually tortured and murdered the children, whose bodies were buried on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester, England.

Winnie Johnson, 78, the mother of the young victim kidnapped and killed by Brady and Hindley in 1964, has battled for 47 years to lay her son to rest.

In July, she pleaded with Brady to tell her where her son was buried as she fears she may soon die from cancer.

Brady, 74, was jailed for life in 1966 for the murders of three children. Hindley, who died in prison in November 2002, aged 60, was given a life sentence for the murders of two children.

In 1987, the pair admitted killing Keith Bennett and another 16-year-old girl.

Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.