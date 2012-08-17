Britain's Moors murderer Brady reveals victim's location: reports

LONDON (Reuters) - One of Britain’s infamous Moors Murderers, Ian Brady, has revealed information about where one of his young victims is buried, British media reported on Friday.

Brady disclosed the whereabouts of 12-year-old Keith Bennett, the only body never found, to a long-term visitor to the psychiatric hospital where he is serving his life sentence, reports said.

A 49-year-old woman had been arrested in South Wales on suspicion of preventing the burial of a body without lawful exercise, according to reports, citing police. The reports did not specify whether the woman and the visitor at the hospital were the same person.

Brady and his accomplice Myra Hindley are known as the Moors Murderers for murdering five children between 1963 and 1965.

They kidnapped, sexually tortured and murdered the children, whose bodies were buried on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester, England.

Winnie Johnson, 78, the mother of the young victim kidnapped and killed by Brady and Hindley in 1964, has battled for 47 years to lay her son to rest.

In July, she pleaded with Brady to tell her where her son was buried as she fears she may soon die from cancer.

Brady, 74, was jailed for life in 1966 for the murders of three children. Hindley, who died in prison in November 2002, aged 60, was given a life sentence for the murders of two children.

In 1987, the pair admitted killing Keith Bennett and another 16-year-old girl.