FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Main nominations for the 2014 BRIT music awards
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 9, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Main nominations for the 2014 BRIT music awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nominations for the BRIT Awards, Britain’s top pop music honors, were announced on Thursday. (ID:nL6N0KI1J1)

Following is a list of the main categories: - British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie; Jake Bugg; James Blake; John Newman; Tom Odell - British Female Solo Artist: Birdy; Ellie Goulding; Jessie J; Laura Marling; Laura Mvula - British Group: Arctic Monkeys; Bastille; Disclosure; One Direction; Rudimental - British Breakthrough Act: Bastille; Disclosure; Laura Mvula; London Grammar; Tom Odell - British Producer of the Year: Ethan Johns; Paul Epworth; Flood (Mark Ellis) & Alan Moulder - British Single: Bastille/Pompeii; Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding/I Need Your Love; Disclosure featuring AlunaGeorge/White Noise; Ellie Goulding/Burn; John Newman/Love Me Again; Naughty Boy featuring Sam Smith/La La La; Olly Murs/Dear Darlin’; One Direction/One Way Or Another; Passenger/Let Her Go; Rudimental featuring Ella Eyre/Waiting All Night - MasterCard British Album of the Year: Arctic Monkeys/AM; Bastille/Bad Blood; David Bowie/The Next Day; Disclosure/Settle; Rudimental/Home - Critics’ Choice (winner announced on December 12): Sam Smith (Winner); Chloe Howl; Ella Eyre - International Male Solo Artist: Bruno Mars; Drake; Eminem; John Grant; Justin Timberlake - International Female Solo Artist: Janelle Monae; Katy Perry; Lady Gaga; Lorde; Pink - International Group: Arcade Fire; Daft Punk; Haim; Kings of Leon; Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.