Factbox: Main nominations for the 2014 BRIT music awards

LONDON (Reuters) - Nominations for the BRIT Awards, Britain’s top pop music honors, were announced on Thursday. (ID:nL6N0KI1J1)

Following is a list of the main categories: - British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie; Jake Bugg; James Blake; John Newman; Tom Odell - British Female Solo Artist: Birdy; Ellie Goulding; Jessie J; Laura Marling; Laura Mvula - British Group: Arctic Monkeys; Bastille; Disclosure; One Direction; Rudimental - British Breakthrough Act: Bastille; Disclosure; Laura Mvula; London Grammar; Tom Odell - British Producer of the Year: Ethan Johns; Paul Epworth; Flood (Mark Ellis) & Alan Moulder - British Single: Bastille/Pompeii; Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding/I Need Your Love; Disclosure featuring AlunaGeorge/White Noise; Ellie Goulding/Burn; John Newman/Love Me Again; Naughty Boy featuring Sam Smith/La La La; Olly Murs/Dear Darlin’; One Direction/One Way Or Another; Passenger/Let Her Go; Rudimental featuring Ella Eyre/Waiting All Night - MasterCard British Album of the Year: Arctic Monkeys/AM; Bastille/Bad Blood; David Bowie/The Next Day; Disclosure/Settle; Rudimental/Home - Critics’ Choice (winner announced on December 12): Sam Smith (Winner); Chloe Howl; Ella Eyre - International Male Solo Artist: Bruno Mars; Drake; Eminem; John Grant; Justin Timberlake - International Female Solo Artist: Janelle Monae; Katy Perry; Lady Gaga; Lorde; Pink - International Group: Arcade Fire; Daft Punk; Haim; Kings of Leon; Macklemore & Ryan Lewis