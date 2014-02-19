FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arctic Monkeys win coveted album gong at top UK music awards
February 19, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Arctic Monkeys win coveted album gong at top UK music awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alex Turner (C) of the Arctic Monkeys talks after being presented with the British Album award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. Seen are Nick O'Malley (L) and Matt Helders (R). REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Indie quartet Arctic Monkeys won the coveted best album honour at Britain’s top music awards on Wednesday for “AM”, their seventh BRIT Awards gong in total and second of the night at a star-studded show in London.

The band, who in the past have responded frostily to their BRIT successes, earlier performed at the ceremony for the first time despite multiple nominations since 2006.

“That rock ‘n roll, it just won’t go away,” frontman Alex Turner said as he accepted the award.

The Arctic Monkeys were the bookies favorites to walk away with the Mastercard British Album of the Year award this year, the third time they have won it.

Reporting by Sarah Young

