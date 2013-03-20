FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Osborne says BoE may need to use unconventional monetary policy
#Business News
March 20, 2013 / 12:58 PM / in 5 years

Osborne says BoE may need to use unconventional monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, holds up his budget case for the cameras as he stands outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in central London March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday that he was changing the Bank of England’s remit and that the central bank may need to use unconventional monetary policy along with inflation targeting.

Osborne said he had run the plan by current and future Bank of England governors, Mervyn King and Mark Carney, and that they had agreed.

The BoE has taken a flexible approach to its remit to target inflation of 2 percent. Price growth has run above target for most of the of the last five years as the bank sought instead to prop up the economy and avoid the risk of deflation.

