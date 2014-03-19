FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne doubles investment tax break for businesses
March 19, 2014

UK's Osborne doubles investment tax break for businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday a tax break that seeks to encourage investment by businesses would be doubled in size and extended beyond the end of this year.

Osborne, in his annual budget speech to parliament, said the annual investment allowance would be doubled to 500,000 pounds ($828,700) and extended until the end of 2015. It had been due to expire at the end of this year.

He said the increase would take effect next month.

The government has been seeking to reduce the reliance of Britain’s economy on consumer spending since it took office in 2010 as a way to put growth on a more sustainable footing.

Britain’s economic recovery broadened in the past three months of 2013, driven by a pick-up in business investment and trade. But investment remains weaker than before the financial crisis.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alison Williams

