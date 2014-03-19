Osborne to raise UK personal tax allowance, higher rate tax threshold

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will raise the personal tax allowance and the earnings threshold for the higher rate of tax, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

Britain will raise the personal tax allowance to 10,500 pounds ($17,400) in 2015, said Osborne, whose coalition government has raised the allowance steadily since it came to power in 2010.

The government will also raise the earnings threshold at which people pay the higher rate of tax to 41,865 pounds next month from 41,450 pounds, and then by a further 1 percent to 42,285 next year. ($1 = 0.6034 British Pounds)