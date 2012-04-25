FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK return to recession "very, very disappointing:" PM
April 25, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

UK return to recession "very, very disappointing:" PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Figures showing Britain’s economy fell back into recession in the first quarter of this year were “very, very disappointing”, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

”I don’t seek to excuse them. I don’t see to try to explain them away. There is no complacency at all in this government in dealing with what is a very tough situation that frankly has just got tougher.“,” Cameron told parliament.

Britain’s economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the first three months of this year, shrinking 0.2 percent after a 0.3 percent fall in the last three months of 2011.

Reporting by Matt Falloon, Editing by Mohammed Abbas

