Cameron, Obama urge swift action on euro zone crisis
June 6, 2012 / 12:49 PM / in 5 years

Cameron, Obama urge swift action on euro zone crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European leaders must take urgent steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and protect the common currency, British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama agree, a Downing Street spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Cameron and Obama “agreed on the need for an immediate plan to tackle the crisis and to restore market confidence, as well as a longer-term strategy to secure a strong single currency”, the spokeswoman said.

The pair discussed the crisis by telephone on Tuesday evening. Measures to strengthen the single currency bloc could include bank recapitalization and building a “firewall” to prevent contagion from spreading.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by John Stonestreet

