UK's Cameron rules out new Heathrow runway before 2015
September 5, 2012 / 11:44 AM / in 5 years

UK's Cameron rules out new Heathrow runway before 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday ruled out any change to his government’s commitment not to build a new runway at London’s Heathrow airport before its term ends in 2015.

“While I do believe we need to a form of review that will bring parties together and make a decision about airport capacity, I will not be breaking my manifesto pledge,” he told parliament.

He said he would make an announcement in coming days on airport capacity and that any decisions would need cross-party support.

Reporting by Tim Castle

