FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM Cameron to apologize to the Queen over 'purring' comment: Sky
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 25, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

UK PM Cameron to apologize to the Queen over 'purring' comment: Sky

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth walks up the staircase at number 10 Downing Street with Prime Minister David Cameron, before a lunch to celebrate Prince Philip's 90th birthday, London June 21 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron is to apologize in person to Queen Elizabeth after he was overheard saying she had “purred” with happiness on hearing that Scots had voted to reject independence, Sky News said on Thursday.

Cameron’s comments, made to Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, were picked up by a TV crew on Tuesday during his visit to the city to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

“She purred down the line. I’ve never heard someone so happy,” Cameron, whose Conservative Party campaigned for Scotland to stay in the United Kingdom, said of the Queen.

The Queen herself, who never makes her own political views public, had stayed out of expressing an opinion on the independence debate and merely said she hoped the country could come together after last week’s vote.

Media reported that Cameron would apologize to the queen in person when he sees the monarch at their next regular meeting.

“Look, I‘m very embarrassed by this. I‘m extremely sorry about it,” he told reporters in New York according to Sky.

“It was a private conversation, but clearly a private conversation that I shouldn’t have had and won’t have again. My office has already been in touch with the Palace to make that clear and I will do so as well.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.