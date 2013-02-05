FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's parliament backs gay marriage in initial vote
#Lifestyle
February 5, 2013 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

Britain's parliament backs gay marriage in initial vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Tuesday backed legalizing gay marriage in the first of several votes on the issue after a debate which split Prime Minister David Cameron’s ruling Conservative party in two.

The draft law, which proposes legalizing same-sex marriage in 2014, was carried by 400 votes to 175 votes. The legislation is several stages away from becoming law, but has already exposed rifts within Cameron’s party at a time when he is facing growing talk of a possible leadership challenge.

Reporting By Andrew Osborn

