Resigning UK cardinal says he will not attend conclave
#World News
February 25, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 5 years ago

Resigning UK cardinal says he will not attend conclave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s most senior Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Keith O‘Brien, said he would not be attending the conclave at the Vatican to choose a successor to Pope Benedict after announcing he was resigning as an archbishop.

“I will not join them (the other cardinals) for this conclave in person. I do not wish media attention in Rome to be focused on me - but rather on Pope Benedict XVI and on his successor,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Maria Golovnina

