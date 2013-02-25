Resigning UK cardinal says he will not attend conclave

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s most senior Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Keith O‘Brien, said he would not be attending the conclave at the Vatican to choose a successor to Pope Benedict after announcing he was resigning as an archbishop.

“I will not join them (the other cardinals) for this conclave in person. I do not wish media attention in Rome to be focused on me - but rather on Pope Benedict XVI and on his successor,” he said in a statement.