Bank of England making no judgments about EU referendum outcome: Carney
February 23, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England making no judgments about EU referendum outcome: Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks during the quarterly Inflation Report press conference in central London, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Niklas Hall'en/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday the central bank was not making judgments about the outcome of Britain’s referendum on EU membership, but noted moves in sterling since the date of the vote was set.

“We’re treating this vote exactly how we treat any other political event, which is not to make a judgment on the outcome and assume the status quo continues,” Carney told lawmakers. “I will note though that there have been moves in sterling since it’s become ... clear (about) the timing of the referendum.”

He said hedging from investors against future falls in sterling around the referendum date on June 23 had spiked to levels seen around the Scottish independence referendum, adding the hedging was focused on the sterling-dollar rate.

Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
