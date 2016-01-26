FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carney says to decide by end 2016 whether to extend stay at Bank of England
Business News
January 26, 2016 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

Carney says to decide by end 2016 whether to extend stay at Bank of England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks at Queen Mary University in London, Britain January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday he would decide by the end of this year whether he would seek to serve as head of the central bank for longer than the five years he originally agreed to stay in the job.

Asked by lawmakers in parliament whether he might stay for the usual term of eight years at the BoE, Carney said: “I think in fairness I would need to make a determination by the end of the year if I were to request to stay further.”

Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones, writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by William Schomberg

