A file photograph shows a traffic jam as cars head towards the approach tunnel of Heathrow Airport, west London, Britain November 26, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government will announce on Wednesday that it will ban the sale of all petrol- and diesel-fuelled cars from 2040 as part of a plan to clean up air pollution, newspapers reported on Tuesday.

The reported move follows a similar announcement earlier this month by the French government.