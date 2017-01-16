FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Prince Charles co-authors 'Ladybird' guide to climate change
#Environment
January 16, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 7 months ago

UK's Prince Charles co-authors 'Ladybird' guide to climate change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prince Charles greets people in the centre of capital Pristina, Kosovo, March 19, 2016.Hazir Reka

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles, a vocal environmental campaigner, has co-authored a basic guide to the problems posed by climate change.

Charles, 68, has written "The Ladybird Introduction to Climate Change" with the help of former Friends of the Earth director Tony Juniper and polar scientist Emily Shuckburgh.

The heir to the throne has long been a fierce critic of climate change skeptics and the cover image of the book shows a drawing of the village of Uckfield in southern England, which suffered extensive flood damage in 2000.

Ladybird books were popular children's guides in the 1960s and 70s and publishers Penguin have now launched a new Ladybird Expert series of basic guides of which Charles' book is one of the first.

The book, which goes on sale later this month, has been extensively peer-reviewed by figures within the environmental community, said a Penguin spokesman.

Charles' earlier forays into print include a 1980s children's book, "The Old Man of Lochnagar," which was made into an animated film by the BBC.

Reporting by Luke Bridges; editing by Stephen Addison

