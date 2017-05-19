British singer Harry Styles from the band One Direction arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Frontman of British brand "One Direction" and teenage heart throb Harry Styles saw his eponymous debut album go straight to the top of the UK charts on Friday, selling nearly 57,000 copies.

Styles found fame with five-member "One Direction" in 2010 when they formed as part of the British reality TV show "The X Factor" but the band was reduced to four singers in March 2015 when Zayn Malik announced he was quitting.

The other four band members said the group would be taking a break from early 2016 and Styles, who stars in upcoming World War Two drama "Dunkirk", released his debut single "Sign of the Times" last month.

In the singles chart, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber remained Number one for the second week with their song "Despacito", according to the Official Charts Company.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas)