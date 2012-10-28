FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labrinth, Taylor Swift top UK music charts
#Music News
October 28, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

Labrinth, Taylor Swift top UK music charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer-producer Labrinth topped the British singles charts this week with the ballad “Beneath Your Beautiful” featuring Emeli Sande.

It was the first No. 1 as a solo artist for the British singer.

Boy band JLS was new in at No. 6 with “Hottest Girl in the World”, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The other new entry in the singles chart was “Wonder” by British rapper Naughty Boy, also featuring Sande, which took the 10th position.

Taylor Swift swept the album charts with her fourth full-length release “Red”. It is the first time the American country singer has topped the British charts.

British band Lawson, another new entry, scored fourth position with their debut studio album “Chapman Square”.

Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
