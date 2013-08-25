FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goulding holds off new entries to stay top of UK music chart
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Music News
August 25, 2013 / 6:12 PM / in 4 years

Goulding holds off new entries to stay top of UK music chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Ellie Goulding performs at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Ellie Goulding topped the British music chart for a second week running on Sunday as her single “Burn” fought off competition from two new entries, the Official Charts Company said.

“Sonnentanz” by Klangkarussell and “Earthquake”, a collaboration between DJ Fresh and Diplo, entered the top five in third and fourth places respectively but neither could stop singer-songwriter Goulding extending her stay at number one. Avicii was at number two with “Wake Me Up”.

In the album chart there was a fourth week at the top for TV talent show stars Richard and Adam Johnson. Their album “The Impossible Dream” is now tied with the soundtrack to the “Les Miserables” film for the most weeks at the top of the chart in 2013.

Alternative-rock band Travis entered the charts at number three with “Where You Stand” - their first new material in five years and their seventh top 10 album.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.