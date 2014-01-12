FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pharrell reclaims UK charts top spot from Pitbull and Ke$ha
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 12, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Pharrell reclaims UK charts top spot from Pitbull and Ke$ha

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Recording artist Pharrell Williams poses at the American premiere of the animated film "Despicable Me 2" at Universal CityWalk and Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LONDON (Reuters) - Pharrell Williams and his song “Happy” reclaimed the number one spot in the British music singles chart on Sunday, knocking “Timber” by fellow Americans Pitbull and Ke$ha into second place, the Official Charts Company said.

Happy sold over 107,000 copies to occupy the top spot for a second non-consecutive week, having been dethroned by Timber the previous week. Pharrell Williams had scored the two biggest-selling singles of 2013.

Among the fastest climbers in the singles chart was Beyonce, whose “Drunk In Love”, a collaboration with her husband Jay Z, jumped 17 places to take the number 10 spot. It was Beyonce’s 16th top 10 hit in Britain.

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding held onto the number one spot in the official albums chart for a second week with “Halcyon”, keeping Beyonce’s self-titled album at bay in second place.

Goulding, who performed at the wedding reception of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, was enjoying a good week after she was nominated on Thursday for three BRITs, the top music awards in Britain.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.