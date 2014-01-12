Pharrell reclaims UK charts top spot from Pitbull and Ke$ha

Recording artist Pharrell Williams poses at the American premiere of the animated film "Despicable Me 2" at Universal CityWalk and Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LONDON (Reuters) - Pharrell Williams and his song “Happy” reclaimed the number one spot in the British music singles chart on Sunday, knocking “Timber” by fellow Americans Pitbull and Ke$ha into second place, the Official Charts Company said.

Happy sold over 107,000 copies to occupy the top spot for a second non-consecutive week, having been dethroned by Timber the previous week. Pharrell Williams had scored the two biggest-selling singles of 2013.

Among the fastest climbers in the singles chart was Beyonce, whose “Drunk In Love”, a collaboration with her husband Jay Z, jumped 17 places to take the number 10 spot. It was Beyonce’s 16th top 10 hit in Britain.

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding held onto the number one spot in the official albums chart for a second week with “Halcyon”, keeping Beyonce’s self-titled album at bay in second place.

Goulding, who performed at the wedding reception of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, was enjoying a good week after she was nominated on Thursday for three BRITs, the top music awards in Britain.