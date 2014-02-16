FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clean Bandit extend stay at top of UK music chart
#Entertainment News
February 16, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Clean Bandit extend stay at top of UK music chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Clean Bandit have clung to the number one spot in the British music charts, seeing off stiff competition to make it four weeks running at the top, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

Midway through the week, their song “Rather Be” was trailing behind new entry “Stay The Night” by Zedd and Hayley Williams, but a late surge in sales secured the top spot for Clean Bandit by a margin of 8,000 singles.

“Stay the Night” was at number two, pushing Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” into third. David Guetta’s “Shot Me Down” charted at number four.

Londoner Katy B entered the album charts at number one with her second studio album, “Little Red”. The album contains the track “Crying for no reason”, which rose to number five in the singles chart from seven last week.

Ellie Goulding, London Grammar, Beyonce and Swedish DJ Avicii made up the rest of the top five, pushing aside last week’s chart topper, Bombay Bicycle Club.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
