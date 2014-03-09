British DJ Route 94 snatches top spot in UK music charts

LONDON (Reuters) - British DJ Route 94 hit the top of Britain’s music charts on Sunday as “My Love”, his collaboration with singer Jess Glynne, knocked U.S. star Pharrell Williams into second place, the Official Charts Company said.

For Williams, the disappointment of losing the top spot was tempered by the fact his new album “G I R L” was crowned the week’s top album, and the fastest-selling record of 2014 so far after racking up sales of nearly 70,000 copies.

No other new entries made an impression at the top of the album chart, as British singer Ellie Goulding rose to second place, nudging last week’s chart topper “Bad Blood” by Bastille down to number three.

Glynne, the vocalist on Route 94’s number one, also featured on the week’s third best-selling single “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit. Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” and “Money On My Mind” by Sam Smith completed the top five singles.