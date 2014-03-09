FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British DJ Route 94 snatches top spot in UK music charts
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 9, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

British DJ Route 94 snatches top spot in UK music charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British DJ Route 94 hit the top of Britain’s music charts on Sunday as “My Love”, his collaboration with singer Jess Glynne, knocked U.S. star Pharrell Williams into second place, the Official Charts Company said.

For Williams, the disappointment of losing the top spot was tempered by the fact his new album “G I R L” was crowned the week’s top album, and the fastest-selling record of 2014 so far after racking up sales of nearly 70,000 copies.

No other new entries made an impression at the top of the album chart, as British singer Ellie Goulding rose to second place, nudging last week’s chart topper “Bad Blood” by Bastille down to number three.

Glynne, the vocalist on Route 94’s number one, also featured on the week’s third best-selling single “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit. Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” and “Money On My Mind” by Sam Smith completed the top five singles.

Reporting by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.