Australia's '5 Seconds of Summer' debuts in top spot in UK music chart

LONDON (Reuters) - Boy band “5 Seconds of Summer” shot to the top of Britain’s music charts on Sunday with their debut single “She Looks So Perfect”, the first time a group from Australia has been number one here for 14 years, the Official Charts Company said.

The group, whose average age is 18, came to global attention after posting two cover versions of other people’s tracks on YouTube. Rival boy band One Direction liked their work so much that they then invited them to support them on their world tour.

The Sydney band’s success pushed last week’s number one - dance track “I Got U”, by Duke Dumont and Jax Jones - into second place.

In the albums chart, Sam Bailey, a former winner of “X factor”, a TV talent show, and a former prison guard, took the top spot with her debut album “The Power of Love”.

The album has sold nearly 73,000 copies in the last seven days, the Official Charts Company said, making it the fastest-selling album of 2014.

George Michael’s album “Symphonica” fell one place to number two.