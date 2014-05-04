FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calvin Harris claims top spot in British music chart
#Entertainment News
May 4, 2014

Calvin Harris claims top spot in British music chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singer Calvin Harris arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish singer and DJ Calvin Harris hit the top of the British music charts on Sunday with his newly released single “Summer”, knocking Dutch artist Mr Probz into second place, the official Charts Company said.

Harris outsold Mr Probz’s “Waves” by 7,000 copies to claim the latest in a string of chart successes - his sixth number one as a singer or collaborating artist, with another two chart-toppers under his belt as a producer/DJ.

Kiesza’s “Hideaway” dropped one place to number three, with “Nobody To Love” by Sigma falling to fourth and John Legend’s “All Of Me” completing the top five singles of the week.

Another Scot, Paolo Nutini, held onto the number one berth in the album charts for a third straight week with “Caustic Love”, holding off the challenge of new entry “Everyday Robots” by former Blur front man Damon Albarn.

Imelda May’s album “Tribal” entered the charts at number three, with Paloma Faith’s “A Perfect Contradiction” in fourth and another new entry, Embrace’s eponymous album, in fifth spot.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
