Coldplay album 'Ghost Stories' tops British music charts

LONDON (Reuters) - British band Coldplay’s new album “Ghost Stories” went straight to number one in the charts on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said, becoming the fastest-selling album of the year.

The group’s sixth studio album and sixth successive British number one album, it sold 168,000 copies since going on sale on May 19, a figure the Charts Company called “staggering”.

“A new Coldplay album always makes a huge impact, and Ghost Stories is no exception,” Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said in a statement. “The boys have made it a perfect six Number 1s out of six albums today. That is some achievement!”

Coldplay knocked last week’s number one album, “Xscape”, a collection of previously unreleased songs by the late U.S. singer Michael Jackson, off the top perch into second place.

In the singles chart, “Stay With Me”, a new track by English singer-songwriter Sam Smith, debuted at number one, unseating last week’s chart topper “Waves” by Dutch artist Mr Probz.