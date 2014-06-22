FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ella Henderson tops British singles chart for second week
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 22, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ella Henderson tops British singles chart for second week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former TV talent show contestant Ella Henderson retained the top spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with her debut track “Ghost”, the Official Charts Company said.

The 18-year-old piped Australian boyband 5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Don’t Stop” by nearly 3,000 copies to stay at number one for a second week running, while Ed Sheeran slid one spot to number three with his former chart topper “Sing”.

In the album chart, Lana Del Rey went straight in at number one with her third album, “Ultraviolence”, outselling second placed “The Hunting Party” by Linkin Park by almost two copies to one, the Official Charts Company said.

Sam Smith held on to the number three spot with his album “In The Lonely Hour”, while Coldplay’s “Ghost Stories” slid two places to number four. Last week’s number one album, Kasabian’s “48:13”, dropped to fifth place.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.