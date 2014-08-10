FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Nico & Vinz storm to top of British music charts
August 10, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Norway's Nico & Vinz storm to top of British music charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Norwegian double act Nico & Vinz shot to the top of Britain’s music charts on Sunday as their single “Am I Wrong” outsold last week’s chart-toppers Magic!, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The Oslo-based duo snatched the number one position a week after the song’s official UK release, pushing “Rude” by Magic! into second place. American band OneRepublic entered the chart in third place with “Love Runs Out”.

Cheryl Cole’s “Crazy Stupid Love” dropped two places to number four and George Ezra’s “Budapest” rose one place to fifth.

Ed Sheeran’s dominant run at the top of the album chart continued for a seventh week as “X” continued to outsell its rivals. Dolly Parton held on to second spot with “Blue Smoke - The Best Of” while Sam Smith gained a place to chart at number three with “In the Lonely Hour”.

Coldplay’s “Ghost Stories” rose two places to number four, leapfrogging “Wanted on Voyage” by George Ezra in fifth.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell

