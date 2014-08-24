FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
David Guetta claims fifth UK number one single
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 24, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

David Guetta claims fifth UK number one single

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French artist David Guetta performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

LONDON (Reuters) - French DJ and producer David Guetta secured his fifth British number one single on Sunday after topping the charts with “Lovers On The Sun”, the Official Charts Company said.

The single, featuring U.S. singer-songwriter Sam Martin, knocked Norwegian double act Nico & Vinz’s “Am I Wrong” into second place after two weeks in the top spot. Fellow former chart-toppers Magic! dropped to third place with “Rude”.

In the albums chart, five-piece boy band Collabro, this year’s winners of TV talent show “Britain’s Got Talent”, went straight in at number one with their debut album “Stars”, ending Ed Sheeran’s eight-week reign at the top of the charts.

Sheeran slipped to second place with “X”, while “Concrete Love” by The Courteeners debuted at number three, making it the band’s highest charting album to date.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.